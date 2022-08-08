DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A nonprofit organization serving military families is holding its annual fundraising event Saturday.

The Fisher/Nightingale Houses, Inc. will hold its 18th “All-American Evening” on Saturday, August 13 in the Rotunda at the Dayton Arcade. The event’s theme is “Dayton-History Made Here” and doors will open at 5:45 p.m.

The organization said the event will have all-you-can-eat food stations, a silent auction and a live auction. Items to bid on were donated by community members and local businesses.

All-American Evening is to raise funds to support military men and women along with their families/caregivers who use Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Dayton Department of Veterans Affairs Fisher House. In 2021, the event broke its donation record by generating more than $135,000.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here or by calling Chris Stanley at 937-672-8724. You can also call that number if you want to donate goods or services for the auctions.