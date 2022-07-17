AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Akron announced that Mayor Dan Horrigan intends on Sunday to lift the curfew that’s in place downtown amid civil unrest after the fatal police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

The city says the curfew will be lifted beginning July 17 at 5 a.m. unless any additional public safety concerns arise.

Although events are still taking place in the downtown area, the curfew remains from Saturday at 11 p.m. until Sunday at 5 a.m.

Here’s a map of the current curfew footprint.

Walker was killed by Akron police on June 27. Police said that during a pursuit, in which they say Walker fired a shot from his car, he eventually got out and ran on foot. Akron police say they perceived a threat.

Eight police officers opened fire. Walker had more than 60 wounds to his body, the medical examiner previously reported. The Ohio State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The officers are on routine administrative leave.