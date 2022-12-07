Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Akron high school pulled off a special surprise Wednesday, revealing the return of a beloved counselor back from his deployment.

Nearly 8 months after a surprise send-off celebration for their school counselor, Air Force Reserves Staff Sergeant Marvin Grandison, who was leaving on a military deployment, the tables were turned on students at Akron High School.

Akron High School celebrated a new STEM mascot this year: An eagle. At the beginning of the year, staff and students suggested names for the eagle, and a voting contest was held to finalize the name.

The winning name, Apollo, was set to be revealed during a morning assembly on Dec. 7.

Students were surprised when their beloved counselor took off the mascot costume!

Staff Sergeant Marvin Grandison said he was glad to be back and is looking forward to reconnecting with his students.