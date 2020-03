DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Ask former University of Dayton men's basketball coach Don Donoher about Anthony Grant, and the praise is effusive.

In an interview with WDTN.com on Wednesday, Donoher said the current Flyers team, coached by his former player Grant, is a reflection of the forward he said was one of the most popular and selfless players he had in his 26-year head coaching career.