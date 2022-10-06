Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Things are back to normal at the Dayton International Airport after a brief shutdown due to a commercial jet veering off the runway on Wednesday night.

Now, airport officials have released new information. The plane’s left wing tip hit a sign after veering off the runway causing minimal damage, but just enough for multiple agencies to respond.

The National Transportation Board has released a statement saying that due to minimal damage and no injuries reported, they do not consider this to be an aircraft accident.