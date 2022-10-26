Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A familiar favorite stop in Vandalia for a sweet treat, snack, burger and more has been sold to new owners.

According to a release, Airline Dairy Creme at 224 N. Dixie Drive in Vandalia has been sold to Allen and Sarah Lay, owners of Kona Ice of Troy.

The outgoing owner, Nancy Suther, decided to retire after working alongside her father at Airline since she was a teenager.

Suther said it was time to leave after being a part of the business for 48 years of her life.

“It’s a bittersweet moment because it’s been such a joy and privilege to serve our loyal, faithful customers,” Suthers said.

“I’m confident that Allen and Sarah will maintain strong customer service and the old-fashioned family values that are part of the Airline Dairy Creme’s reputation.”

The Lays say they are intending on keeping the brand and staff, plus considering expanding the menu to add additional menu items, according to the release.

The release says Nancy and her brother, Mike Krimm, will work with the Lays until Friday, Nov. 4 for a smooth transition.