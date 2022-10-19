Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is inviting kids of all ages to come to “Troops & Treats,” a day of trick-or-treating, games, music and fun activities.

The free event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All visitors are encouraged to come to the museum in costume, according to a release.

The event offers candy stations under aircrafts, Halloween-themed balloon twisters, face painting, a runway for visitors to show off their costumes, paint-your-own mini plastic pumpkin and games.

The Air Force Band of Flight will perform pop-up concerts at 1 p.m., 2, p.m. and 3 p.m.

Throughout the day the 501st Legion will be in the museum in movie-themed character costumes to interact with visitors and pose for pictures. The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery will have animal encounters from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Launchpad Shop ‘n Snack will also feature Halloween-themed treats for sale.

Candy stations will open at 9 a.m., and all other activities begin at 11 a.m. Museum visitors may not bring weapons of any kind into the museum for this event. All candy and other take-away items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, the release states.

You can find a complete schedule and list of events here.