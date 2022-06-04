DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Museum of the United States Air Force is hosting free events to commemorate World War II Memorial Weekend.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a DC-3 Static Display. The Spirit of Benovia (Tail #N8336C), “Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber (Tail #N47SJ) and “121” (Tail #N18121) will be behind the museum on historic Wright Field for visitors to view, and meet the crew. Shuttles will be available to transport visitors to see the aircraft on display

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be Open Aircraft: Memphis Belle™ trivia.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Living History Series Returns. There will be a VIP Reception and Into Flight Once More movie premiere hosted by the Air Force Museum Foundation. Click HERE for information and tickets.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. there will be a Replica WWII Memorial located in Memorial Park. Museum visitors will be offered individual flowers to place throughout the Traveling WWII Memorial display or at any of the monuments throughout Memorial Park

From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., there will be a DC-3 static display. The Spirit of Benovia (Tail #N8336C), “Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber (Tail #N47SJ) and “121” (Tail #N18121) will be behind the museum on historic Wright Field for visitors to view, and meet the crew. Shuttles will be available to transport visitors to see the aircraft on display.

A Cut Above Food Truck will be on site.

More information about the Air Force Museum’s WWII Memorial Weekend events schedule can be found on their website.