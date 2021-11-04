DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Biden Administration announced the January 4 deadline for new vaccine rules for businesses with 100 or more employees. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is joining 24 other states in pushing back on a provision of the mandate that covers federal contractors.

“The president of the United States isn’t our nanny. He is not our doctor, and not the writer of laws,” Yost said.

Employees at affected businesses must be fully vaccinated by the deadline or agree to weekly testing. AG Yost said it’ll put our state’s employers in a tough spot.

“The employer is stuck with the situation of ‘do I follow or dictate this rule at the risk of my people walking out?” he said.

In a lawsuit filed together with state officials in Kentucky and Tennessee, the AG is hoping to block the mandate for employees of federal contractors. The suit says that the mandate threatens Ohio with the loss of millions of dollars in future contracting opportunities and will put pressure on Ohio to create new policies.

“People that don’t want to be vaccinated that happen to work for a company above the line of 100 will move to companies below 100. It’s going to make it hard for a company to recruit and retain employees,” said Steve Stivers, President, and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Across the state, there are 318,000 employers with 8,000 that are members of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

“About 99.5 percent have decided not to mandate the vaccine, but they have encouraged the vaccine through a payment system of paying for the vaccine or have incorporated social distancing into their workplaces,” Stivers said.