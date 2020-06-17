AG Dave Yost asks Ohioan’s for feedback on police reform

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost [File photo: AP]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking the people of Ohio to provide feedback on what meaningful law enforcement changes could be implemented to meet the evolving needs of citizens.

In a Facebook group called, “Be Heard By The AG,” he is asking for comments, experiences and suggestions and has been closely monitoring Ohioans’ ideas for law enforcement reforms.

Ohioans may also submit feedback via email to BeHeardByTheAG@ohioago.gov.

Yost created the Facebook group on June 5 as an open forum and has since received 50 individual ideas. The suggestions are compiled on the Attorney General’s website in a way to clearly see the content of each.

