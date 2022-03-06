Showers and storms rumbled overnight across the northern Miami Valley with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Today, a mix of clouds and sun are in the forecast along with gusty winds and mild temperatures.

Rain develops tonight ahead of a cold front. Rain may be heavy at times with a few embedded storms. Some areas may pick up nearly 2 inches of rainfall.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun, windy and mild. High 70

TONIGHT: Showers and a few storms. Heavy rain possible. Breezy and mild. Low 52

MONDAY: Showers and a few storms. Falling temperatures in the afternoon. High 56

Drier and cooler weather for Tuesday. Milder weather for mid week before much colder air returns next weekend.