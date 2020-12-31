After 55 years, Mendelson’s wraps up final day in business

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mendelson’s Liquidation Outlet permanently closed its doors after 55 years in business.

“I’m happy but sad. Dayton has been very very good to us. A lot of people started their businesses because they could buy stuff very reasonable, and a lot of people have been very successful because of the availability and surplus and discounted goods in Dayton, Ohio,” said owner, Sandy Mendelson.

Long-time customer Tammie Wells said Mendelson’s had become part of her daily routine.

“I used to come when I was younger, but since I got older in the last year I’ve been every day. It helps a lot especially with the situation with the money now with covid-19 so it helps a lot,” she said.

“I think it’s sad. I mean it could be good for some people if you had some money to spend but it’s going to be sad for it going down for us to shop,” said Malisa Landis, Mendelson’s customer.

The store is planning a one day auction on February 2 to get rid of anything that didn’t sell.

