DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scammers have came up with all sorts of tricks to get you, the consumer, convinced and fall victim to their fraudulent acts. Wednesday is the seventh annual Utility Scam Awareness Day.

AES Ohio joined in on the nationwide effort to educate consumers on utility scams to make people to stay wary and look out for the signs of a potential scam. Utilities consists of electric, natural gas and water services.

Scams can happen in several different ways of unsolicited communication:

Phone Calls

Text Messages

In-Person

In a release, AES Ohio provides information on a few different things you should watch out for.

If you’re contacted by someone demanding an immediate payment for an overdue bill or threatening to disconnect your service, it is a likely a scam. Common scammers may tell you to give an immediate payment or a prepaid gift card for payment, which is an immediate red flag.

Do not fall for it.

Communication from someone claiming to be from your utility provider saying you are qualified for a refund or rebate, it may also be a scam.

AES Ohio gives you a call

When a representative from AES Ohio calls you, you will know it is legitimate because they have specific and accurate information about your account and billing information.

AES Ohio payment

AES Ohio will not strongly recommend or require a specific payment or type, as there are different options customers have, which can be found here.

If you find yourself wondering if the person is who they say they are, do not give them any information. Whether you are a residential or business, you should contact AES Ohio yourself for clarity and information:

Business – +1 (800) 253 – 5801

– +1 (800) 253 – 5801 Residential – +1 (800) 433 – 8500

You are able to access your account by enrolling online here.

Many people fall victim to scams across the country, so if you suspect you have been impacted, you are urged to contact your local police department’s non-emergency number.

