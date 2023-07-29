Thunderstorms that moved through the Miami Valley early Saturday morning have left nearly 3,000 AES Ohio customers without power.

As of 7:55 a.m. Saturday, the AES Ohio outage map lists 2,853 outages, with 559 in Logan County, 395 in Montgomery County, 358 in Shelby County and 332 in Greene County.

The National Weather Service has confirmed damage to some homes in Mercer County from the storms.

The Storm Team 2 forecast for the rest of Saturday is calling for a breezy and humid day once the sun reappears after the clouds break up. Depending on the stability of the atmosphere, an isolated storm or shower isn’t out of the question this afternoon and evening.