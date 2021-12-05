Clouds thicken today as winds turn gusty. Temperatures continue to warm through midnight tonight when highs reach into the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, rain develops late this afternoon and this evening with the possibility of a few storms. Temperatures crash early Monday morning and continue to drop during the day.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, windy and milder. High 57

TONIGHT: Temperatures continue to rise until early Monday morning. Showers and a few storms likely. Gusty winds. Low 46

MONDAY: Morning showers and falling temperatures with gusty winds.

Cold on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures moderate by the end of the week into the low 50s.