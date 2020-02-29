Ace drone pilots aim for top prize at drone races

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday the National Museum of the US Air Force hosted drone races.

40 pilots raced micro drones over, under, and around the aircraft on display at the museum. Pilots competed in a series of two-minute races to determine the top flyer.

Spectators could watch along the course, as well as on a screen that showed the drone-camera perspective during the race.

Kele Stanley is the race organizer. He says, “I think the thing that draws people in the most is the uniqueness of racing with a drone and the adrenaline you get out of it, it’s like any other racing sport. You see somebody ahead of you and you get that rush and you just want to go.”

Organizers say the 40 racing slots sold out in just 19 minutes this year.