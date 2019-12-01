Accident shuts down ramp onto southbound I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
Police say it happened just before 10 a.m. on the ramp from US-35 westbound to I-75 southbound in Dayton. They say an SUV lost control on the ramp and hit a concrete wall.
The ramp was temporarily shut down while crews cleaned up. The driver was taken to a local hospital. There's no word yet on the severity of their injuries.
