Abundant rain and little snow in the Miami Valley forecast

Only a trace of snow has fallen in the Miami Valley as of Jan. 6. The forecast doesn’t give much hope for any snow in the next 7-14 days.

Moisture will return to the Miami Valley at the end of this week. 2-4 inches will be possible through the event Thursday evening through Sunday.

There will be little chance for snow through Monday, Jan 13. and likely into next week.

The last time we saw the first measurable snowfall for the year start after Jan 13. was in 2006. Over the last 50 years, this has occurred eight times: 2006, 2000, 1998, 1992, 1988, 1983, 1973, 1971. The latest was Jan. 27 in 1988.

Looking a bit further back there’s only one year on record with no snow in the month of Jan. That was 1944. Dayton then picked up 8 inches in Feb.

Overall Dayton usually records 2.71 inches of liquid precipitation in January. The 10-year average shows about 35% of our January water total falls as snow.

In 2020 we have already recorded 1.14 inches of rain. 3-4 inches is likely this weekend. The last time Dayton saw more than 4 inches of rain was in 2012. We recorded 4.73″ of water at least 80% of that was rain.

Remember the snowfall equivalent to water is typically estimated around 10:1. This means 10 inches of snow would be about equal to an inch of water.

The Climate Prediction Center has issued an outlook for Jan 14-20. The Miami Valley has a great chance for above-normal precipitation to continue as well as above-normal temperatures.