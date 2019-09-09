Above normal temperatures likely throughout fall

Hot coffee will be joined by hot temperatures this week. September started with below normal highs. The early taste of fall is coming to an end. Highs will near 90 degrees this week.

The latest forecast from the Climate Prediction Center indicates the Miami Valley has a 40% chance for above normal temperatures through the fall months of September, October, and November. The entire United States is also expected to see an increased likelihood for an above normal fall.

High temperatures will near 90 starting tomorrow. The normal high is 79, but hot temperatures aren’t unheard of this time of year. In 1897 the record high was 101 on September 14.

Records highs are still in the 90s well into October. The latest Dayton has ever recorded a high of 90 was October 15.

The last three years, Dayton reached 90 for the last time right around the first day of fall.

We will likely see more high temperatures above the normal than below, but you can still expect a few colder swings throughout the season.