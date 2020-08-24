Above normal temperatures likely into the fall

The Miami Valley can expect to see warmer temperatures this fall according to the Three-Month Outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center.

Matt Rosencrans is a Meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center.

“That seasonal forecast does favor, strongly favor, above-normal temperatures for most of Alaska and for the entire Contiguous U.S,” Rosencrans said.

La Nina is expected to develop this fall.

“There was a slight reduction in odds for above-normal temperatures across the pacific northwest and a little bit across the northern plains,” Rosencrans said. “That is related to the more certainty of a La Nina coming which would favor more variability across the northern Rockies with a slight shift to below normal temperatures across that region.”

Low pressure systems will move into the Pacific Northwest and drop south into the northern Plains. Temperatures in the Miami Valley will depend on how quickly the low lifts back to the north.

This pattern is expected to lead to a cooler period the first week of September.

Regardless, the Climate Prediction Center is still forecasting a 40% chance of above-normal temperatures this fall and equal chance for above or below normal precipitation.

Rosencrans said they are certain the four corners region will continue to see drier and hotter conditions.

“The more certainty toward La Nina would favor above-normal precipitation in the Pacific Northwest with continued below normal precipitation kind of in the Great Basin and the Southern Sierra Nevadas over to the lower Mississippi Valley,” Rosencrans said.

NOAA recently updated the Hurricane Outlook to be extremely active in the Atlantic Basin. This would lead to a higher potential for above-normal rain in the Southeast.

“So, we are still forecasting that above-normal season which would potentially mean that you could have it extend a little bit later into the year. That’s typically what happens when you have these above-normal seasons. You get the storms that kind of go into December slightly more frequently,” Rosencrans said. “We also have slightly more intense storms.”

Even with an equal chance for above or below normal temperatures. The Climate Prediction Center expects drought removal in Ohio.

“As you move through the Autumn the demand for precipitation or demand for moisture in the ground will alleviate somewhat as crops are harvested and the temperatures come down quite a bit,” Rosencrans said.