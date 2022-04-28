We’re about to say “goodbye” to our recent cold snap. Warmer temperatures will start to arrive on Friday with highs reaching the mid 60s during the afternoon. But before that, a weak disturbance could have us dodging a couple of sprinkles or even a brief rain shower Thursday evening.

Our next weather-maker will start to move in Friday evening. Scattered showers are possible then becoming likely and more widespread overnight in to early Saturday morning. But don’t put away the umbrella then as yet another round of rain is likely Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Highs will reach the low 70s on Saturday rising into the mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few sprinkles or a brief rain shower possible. Not so cold. Low 43

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High 66

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers developing during the evening. Low 50

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few showers possible. Continued warmer. High 71

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild with a leftover rain shower during the morning. High 77

The new work week will start dry on Monday, but showers and thunderstorms will move in Monday night and continue through the day Tuesday. Some storms could become strong or even severe Tuesday, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on it. Afternoon highs for most of the week will range from the upper 60s to middle 70s.