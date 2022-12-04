DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Christmas Day is just a few weeks away and AAA is providing tips to try and make the holiday safe.

AAA Public and Government Affairs Manager Kara Hitchens says, “If not properly secured, a tree can cause vehicle damage such as scratched paint, torn door seals, distorted window frames, or even worse, it could fly off the vehicle.”

AAA says in a release that there are things you can do to make sure to ensure safety.

Just a few things AAA recommends for transporting Christmas trees, such as tying it on your vehicle properly, using the right vehicle, bringing along the correct tools, and more!

“In addition to safely transporting a Christmas tree, we urge those displaying live trees in their homes for the holidays to do so properly and remember to watch the tree daily to avoid having it dry out and become a fire hazard,” Hitchens said.

Making sure that the Christmas tree is at minimum 3 feet away from any heat sources, not blocking any exits, adding water to the Christmas tree each day and turning lights off when you leave your residence or go to bed is important. Not using lit candles to light the tree is also a good thing to remember.

“Just be cautious and be careful and notice what you are doing and pay attention to what you are doing as safely as possible,” Jared Turner, manager at AAA says. “44 percent of people who will be buying live trees have admitted that they won’t be doing it in a safe manner, so we know it’s going to happen. Just be cautious with everything.”