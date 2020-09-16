AAA holding TSA Precheck registration to speed up screening, limit contact

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — AAA is holding TSA Pre-check registration drives to help speed up the screening process and limit person-to-person contact at airports for when travel starts picking up.

Mark Donelson was one of the people enrolling for screening approval at the TSA Pre-check mobile unit stationed in front of the AAA location on Whipp Road Wednesday.

“I just recently missed a flight because of the fact that I didn’t have pre-check TSA, and the line in the pre-check TSA was short, and the one was long in the other one,” describes Donelson who says he flies for both business and pleasure at least three times a month.

“There’s certain things you don’t have to do if you’re pre-checked,” states Donelson.

“We know because of COVID, people want to limit their exposure to people. You want to limit your contact. You want to limit your time in crowds,” states AAA Senior Specialist Kara Hitchens.

With TSA Pre-check travelers don’t have to take off their shoes, light outerwear, or belts, and they don’t have to remove the laptops or 3-1-1 liquids from carry-on bags.

The cost is $85 and is good for five years.

“Who knows from five years from now what you’ll be doing between now and five years. Because who knew in 2020– at the beginning of 2020 we would be hunkered down like this,” states Hitchens.

The enrollment comes before a typically busy travel season.

“I’m going to be going for the Thanksgiving holiday. Oh my God! I’m just anticipating there’s going to be a lot of people. So that’s another reason why I’m here,” says Donelson.

TSA Pre-check events will be held at AAA locations in September and October.

Dayton South location, 14 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton – Sept. 14-18

Dayton North location, 6580 N. Main St., Dayton – Sept. 21-25

Troy location, 4 S. Stanfield Rd., Troy – Sept. 28-Oct. 2

Huber Heights location, 8381 Old Troy Pk., Huber Heights – Oct. 19-23