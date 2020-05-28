Breaking News
Missing Adult Alert issued for Springfield man with dementia

Tornado cleanup, rebuilding efforts continue in Harrison Township

A Year of Recovery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – While some property owners in Harrison Township have finished their repairs, others are still in the process of cleanup and rebuilding.

Piles of debris and dumpsters are still seen near Wagner Ford Road and across the township. Officials say the pandemic put some rebuilding efforts on hold this spring, and complete recovery could take three to five years.

“There are now new opportunities, basically, with the redevelopment of areas, business and residential, that are going to make the township a better, stronger community,” said Harrison Township Development Director Cathi Spaugy.

Harrison Township officials say they are hoping to relaunch some of those volunteer cleanup and rebuilding efforts sometime this summer.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS