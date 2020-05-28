Tornado cleanup, rebuilding efforts continue in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – While some property owners in Harrison Township have finished their repairs, others are still in the process of cleanup and rebuilding.

Piles of debris and dumpsters are still seen near Wagner Ford Road and across the township. Officials say the pandemic put some rebuilding efforts on hold this spring, and complete recovery could take three to five years.

“There are now new opportunities, basically, with the redevelopment of areas, business and residential, that are going to make the township a better, stronger community,” said Harrison Township Development Director Cathi Spaugy.

Harrison Township officials say they are hoping to relaunch some of those volunteer cleanup and rebuilding efforts sometime this summer.