Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Ohio
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Photos: Memorial Day Tornado sites a year later
Miami Valley gyms prepare to reopen this week
Video
Kroger will offer drive-through testing in Troy
Video
Virtual Memorial Day ceremony planned for Centerville
Video
A Year of Recovery
Weather
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Back to the Track: Get ready to preview NASCAR’s longest race, watch live at 3 p.m.
Video
Top Stories
Former Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at age 78
Greenon’s Delaney Benedict named Athlete of the Year
Video
Back to the Track: Drivers prepare to try and win one of NASCAR’s crown jewels
Video
NCAA to lift moratorium on football, basketball workouts
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Hand Facials
Video
Top Stories
Pet of the Week
Video
Top Stories
Lose Quarantine Weight with Body Sculpting
Video
Staying Connected While Sticking to a Budget with T-Mobile
Improving Relationships with The Enneagram
Video
SICSA: New Guidelines For Adopting A Pet
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
More
About Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
WDTN Text Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Photos: Memorial Day Tornado sites a year later
A Year of Recovery
Posted:
May 25, 2020 / 12:55 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 23, 2020 / 12:56 PM EDT
Brookville High School suffered extensive roof damage following the EF4 tornado that hit the city.
Brookville High School in May 2020 after roof damage from the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019 had been repaired.
Hara Arena suffered extensive damage from the EF4 tornado that went through Trotwood.
The fourth-grade classrooms are exposed at the Grafton/Kennedy Elementary School in Dayton, Ohio after a tornado hit Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Doral Chenoweth III/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Grafton Kennedy Elementary in Northrdige looks much like it did following the 2019 tornado outbreak, with the property taped and fenced off. The collapsed walls from the tornado are still visible.
The Trackside Hotel, located on the north side of Wagner Ford on the east side of I-75, following the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019.
This is the property where the Trackside Hotel was located prior to it being torn down. The hotel was considered a hazard following the 2019 Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
The home of Dale Hanna, 82, who was killed during the tornado that hit Celina on Memorial Day in 2019. Hanna was asleep in his house when the tornado hit western Celina.
One of the new homes built on Fairground Road in Celina following the tornado that devastated the northwestern side of the town in 2019.
A house located near the Bruns addition in Celina in June 2019. The house was declared uninhabitable after it suffered damage from the EF3 tornado that hit Celina on Memorial Day.
An empty property near the Bruns addition in Celina in May 2020. The house that as on the property was declared uninhabitable and torn down following the tornado in 2019.
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Miami Valley gyms prepare to reopen this week
Video
Virtual Memorial Day ceremony planned for Centerville
Video
Kroger to hold testing in Troy
Video
Man drowns at Glen Helen
Video
Shooting investigation in Richmond, IN
Video
Celebrating Enon seniors
Video
Don't Miss
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 10-year-old girl scares off intruder
Video
Dramatic video shows brothers rescuing man on New York lake
Video
Boy, 6, cracks open robbery case by reeling in sunken safe
Caught On Camera: Good Samaritan braves inferno
Video
Cincinnati Zoo selling masks featuring Fiona, other animals
Video
Astronauts arrive for NASA’s 1st home launch in decade
Video
Video shows pilot land between cars on Missouri highway after sudden engine failure
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Fund works to save Glen Helen Preserve
Video
Miami Valley Red Cross chapter collecting homemade face masks
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS