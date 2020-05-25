Photos: Memorial Day Tornado sites a year later

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The path of destruction caused by the Memorial Day tornadoes is slowly being rebuilt, thanks to funding from the Dayton Foundation and the United Way.

"We had roughly 800 cases that came through case management. About 50 percent of those are home owners and I would say that there are about 350 cases still open," explained Laura Mercer, executive director of the Miami Valley Long-Term Recovery Operations Group.