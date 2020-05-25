Skip to content
Photos: A year later Hara Arena still standing, but devastated
A Year of Recovery
by:
BJ Bethel
Posted:
May 25, 2020 / 10:42 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 25, 2020 / 10:53 AM EDT
A year after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado Outbreak, Hara Arena still stands devastated. The arena took the brunt of the EF4 tornado that traveled through Trotwood and Shiloh Springs Rd.
The entrance for hockey fans at Hara Arena. The arena was home to minor league hockey teams like the Gems, Bombers and Demons for decades.
Trees have grown through much of the structure at Hara Arena after it was hit on Memorial Day 2019 by a tornado.
Hara Arena as it looks from Shiloh Springs road in May 2020.
Back entrancec to the arena, showing major damage by the main area of the arena.
Tremendous infrastructure damage at the arena.
A conference hall entrance at Hara Arena.
