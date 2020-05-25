Photos: A year later Hara Arena still standing, but devastated

A Year of Recovery

  • A year after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado Outbreak, Hara Arena still stands devastated. The arena took the brunt of the EF4 tornado that traveled through Trotwood and Shiloh Springs Rd.
  • The entrance for hockey fans at Hara Arena. The arena was home to minor league hockey teams like the Gems, Bombers and Demons for decades.
  • Trees have grown through much of the structure at Hara Arena after it was hit on Memorial Day 2019 by a tornado.
  • Hara Arena as it looks from Shiloh Springs road in May 2020.
  • Back entrancec to the arena, showing major damage by the main area of the arena.
  • Tremendous infrastructure damage at the arena.
  • A conference hall entrance at Hara Arena.

