Photos: A year later Hara Arena still standing, but devastated

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) - Pastor Rick Brosher said he remembers Dale Hanna whenever he walks around his church - Abounding Grace Ministries in Celina. It was Hanna who coordinated and oversaw the construction of the building in 2008.

A year after Hanna's death Brosher has fond memories of the only victim of the Celina tornado. Hanna was asleep in his home on Fairground Road when the EF3 tornado hit the northwest portion of the town on Memorial Day in 2019. He died when debris was thrown into his house.