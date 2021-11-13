Much colder this weekend with chances of snow tonight. Today highs will be running about 15 degrees colder than average. Generally cloudy skies today with some sprinkles or flurries at just about any time. Tonight a disturbance will bring in chances of snow to the Miami Valley. We may see some accumulation on grassy surfaces. Less than 1 inch. This may still cause some slick spots on the the roads for Sunday morning.

TODAY: Gusty winds and cold with a few sprinkles or flurries. High 40

TONIGHT: Snow showers likely. Less than 1 ” on grassy surfaces. Low 31

SUNDAY: Periods of rain and snow showers. Cold and breezy. High 41.

Still chilly on Monday. A brief warm up on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Then another system brings temperatures back into the 40s.