A soggy Saturday with slowly rising temperatures

Much of the day will consist of rain. Light to moderate at times with temperatures slowing rising into the 40s. A warm front pushes into the area tonight and bumps temperatures to around 50 by Sunday morning.

A cold front will then push through on Sunday bringing gusty winds, falling PM temperatures and rain changing over to snow showers with minor accumulations by Monday morning. Sunday will see several hours of dry weather mainly mid to late morning through early afternoon.

TODAY: Rain. High 45 (Late)

Live Doppler 2HD

Temperatures will be slow to rise into the 40s today.

TONIGHT: Rain continues, breezy with rising temperatures. Isolated thunder possible. Low 42 and rising

Grab an umbrella if your headed to the light show this evening.

SUNDAY: AM rain ends, mostly cloudy. PM rain and snow showers develop. Morning high of 51 and falling into the 40s.

Monday will start the week with some rain or snow showers. Then the rest of the week is quiet with a warming trend through Friday.

