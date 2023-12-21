** Related video shown above **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced via a recall notice a safety issue found within certain Honda manufactured vehicles.

The notice states that there is an increased potential for fuel pump failure. If left unchecked, this could cause an engine to stall, increasing the chance of a crash.

Here is a list of the vehicles being recalled:

(Certain) 2018-20 Honda Accord

Civic Coupe

Civic Sedan

Civic Hatchback

Civic Type R

CR-V

HR-V

Ridgeline

Odyssey

Acura ILX

MDX

MDX Hybrid

RDX

RLX

TLX

2019-20 Honda Insight

Passport

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2018-19 Honda Clarity PHEV

Fit

2017-20 Honda Accord Hybrid

Acura NSX vehicles

Continuing from the notice, owners of these vehicles should receive a notification letter, once they are mailed out on Feb. 5, 2024.

Dealers will then correct the issue free of charge.

For more information and updates, feel free to call the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or check out their website.