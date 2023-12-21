** Related video shown above **
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced via a recall notice a safety issue found within certain Honda manufactured vehicles.
The notice states that there is an increased potential for fuel pump failure. If left unchecked, this could cause an engine to stall, increasing the chance of a crash.
Here is a list of the vehicles being recalled:
- (Certain) 2018-20 Honda Accord
- Civic Coupe
- Civic Sedan
- Civic Hatchback
- Civic Type R
- CR-V
- HR-V
- Ridgeline
- Odyssey
- Acura ILX
- MDX
- MDX Hybrid
- RDX
- RLX
- TLX
- 2019-20 Honda Insight
- Passport
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2018-19 Honda Clarity PHEV
- Fit
- 2017-20 Honda Accord Hybrid
- Acura NSX vehicles
Continuing from the notice, owners of these vehicles should receive a notification letter, once they are mailed out on Feb. 5, 2024.
Dealers will then correct the issue free of charge.
For more information and updates, feel free to call the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or check out their website.