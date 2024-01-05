*Video is coverage of the 2023 Air Force Marathon*

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Interested in road racing?

According to a release from Wright Patterson Air Force Base, registration is now underway for the Armed Forces Series Challenge, “the military’s newest road race competition.”

Debuting in 2024, the challenge consists of the Air Force Marathon, Army 10-Miler, Coast Guard Marathon, Marine Corps Marathon and the Space Force T-Minus 10-Miler.

Runners who complete the challenge will receive an Armed Forces Series Challenge medal. Runners need to register for each event separately and they have to be finished in person.

However, these events do not have to be completed within the same calendar year.

To register visit the ASFC registration website. More information is also available here.