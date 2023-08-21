A muggy night is on the way as a weak cold front passes across the region. Tuesday will feel slightly less humid, but it is still going to be quite warm. Then, temperatures rise even more through the latter part of the workweek.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 68

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and a little less humid. High 88

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 66

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

The highest temperatures this week will come in the Wednesday through Friday time frame. Rain chances remain very low all week long.