High pressure will give us full sunshine today. Southerly winds will bring temperatures into the 30s this afternoon. A perfect day for having some fun in the snow pack.

TODAY: Sunny and a little warmer. High 35

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Low 22

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 32

Highs should be in the 30s for most of the week ahead. A chance of wintery precipitation by Thursday and Friday.