After a frigid start to the day, temperatures recover into the 30s this afternoon. Temperatures continue to warm this evening to around 40 as rain develops.

TODAY: AM sunshine, some PM clouds. Breezy & not as cold. High 40

TONIGHT: Rain develops, not as cold. Low 38

SUNDAY: Morning rain, PM temps drop. High 42.

Dry weather but chilly temperatures to start the new work week. Temperatures recover in the 40s late in the week with dry weather until Friday.