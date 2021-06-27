A few thunderstorms capable of severe wind gusts this evening

5:47 PM UPDATE: Wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected with a thunderstorm tracking into southern Darke County. Greenville and Arcanum will be impacted by this storm. Right now it is not severe.

5:20 PM UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning for southern Wayne County in Indiana until 6 p.m. this evening. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Hail is less than 3/4 an inch in diameter.

FORECAST: A line of thunderstorms is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts this evening. This line is impacting Wayne County in Indiana and tracking NE into northern Preble, and southern Darke County. Flooding will also be possible with the linear nature of the storm.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue this evening mostly for the NW region of the Miami Valley. Showers will taper off overnight.

TONIGHT: Very warm and muggy. Low near 75

MONDAY: Continued hot and humid. A few showers and storms. High 90.

Rain chances increase for mid week and temperatures cool to around 80 by the end of the week.