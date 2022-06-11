Comfortable temperatures today with highs running slightly below average. Enjoy this coolness because starting Sunday we will see a rapid warm up for several days in a row. This afternoon, we may see a few spotty showers along with isolated storms. Severe weather is not expected.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. PM spotty showers, isolated storms. High 76

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Muggy. Low 65

SUNDAY: Warmer and more humid. Scattered showers and storms. Some storms may become severe. High 81

The heat is cranking up for next week. Highs in the upper 80s on Monday. Tuesday through Thursday may be our first heat wave of the season with highs in the 90s. High humidity will make it feel like it’s over 100 degrees. A heat wave is 3 or more days of 90 degrees or higher. We may even break some records next week.