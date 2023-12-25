DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A large storm system will continue to bring widespread rain to the Miami Valley Christmas night before tapering off overnight into Tuesday morning. With cloudy skies and gusty south /southeast winds, temperatures won’t drop much–into just the lower 50s.

Despite a continued chance for spotty rain showers on Tuesday, it’ll stay mild with highs again in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees–not far from record highs for late December.

TONIGHT: Widespread evening rain becoming spotty overnight. Very mild. Low 52

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. Continued unseasonbly mild. High 59

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of a stray evening shower. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and much colder. Low 36

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High 50

While the large, pesky low will finally merge with an east coast low on Wednesday, we could still see some wrap-around rain showers on Thursday into Friday morning. Colder air arrives just in time for New Year’s celebration, but it will be tolerable with lows around 30 degrees New Year’s Eve night and highs in the upper 30s on New Year’s Day Monday.