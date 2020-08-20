Memorial march, vigil held for John Crawford III

A Conversation for Change

by:

Posted: / Updated:
john-crawford_41961

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley residents gathered just weeks ago to remember John Crawford III, who was shot and killed by police inside the Beavercreek Walmart just over six years ago.

Crawford’s family held a vigil on August 5, six years to the day of his death. His family says nearly twice as many people attended this year’s commemoration.

“I’m grateful that people are waking up, collectively waking up. Because that’s what it’s going to take, inevitably, to have change,” said John Crawford II.

Earlier this year, the City of Beavercreek settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Crawford’s family, paying them $1.7 million. The family’s lawsuit against Walmart is expected to move forward in November.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS