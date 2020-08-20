Memorial march, vigil held for John Crawford III

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley residents gathered just weeks ago to remember John Crawford III, who was shot and killed by police inside the Beavercreek Walmart just over six years ago.

Crawford’s family held a vigil on August 5, six years to the day of his death. His family says nearly twice as many people attended this year’s commemoration.

“I’m grateful that people are waking up, collectively waking up. Because that’s what it’s going to take, inevitably, to have change,” said John Crawford II.

Earlier this year, the City of Beavercreek settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Crawford’s family, paying them $1.7 million. The family’s lawsuit against Walmart is expected to move forward in November.