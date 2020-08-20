Mayor Whaley stresses patience as police reform working groups make steady progress

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five working groups have been meeting virtually for the past two months to begin the process of reforming the Dayton Police Department.

Mayor Nan Whaley says they’re making steady progress, but it may take months or even years to change the system. “There seems to be a general respect for Dayton, the City of Dayton police, a belief that Dayton police can do better.”

In the span of a little more than a year, Dayton police have earned national recognition for life-saving heroics. But Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says the department is not immune to systemic racism. “It is on us as a community and as leaders to figure out what we can do to take the racism out of the system.”

After dozens of protests called for systemic change throughout the Miami Valley, the city of Dayton created five working groups to begin reforming the police department. Mayor Whaley says, “There are people that are skeptical and I completely understand and recognize that. It would be strange if people weren’t skeptical of this work.”

70% of the more than 100 members are Black, chosen because the mayor wants to hear from people directly impacted by the police. Mayor Whaley co-chairs the recruitment working group, tasked with increasing diversity in the police force. “We’re seeing that we’re not even getting African Americans to the door to take the test.” 45% of Dayton residents are minorities, but minorities comprise just 9% of the department’s 370 officers.

This fall the city will partner with Dayton Public Schools to try to get high school students interested in policing as a career. But selecting each recruiting class takes months. If four or five of the 20 or so candidates are minorities, it could take years to significantly improve the department’s diversity.

Mayor Whaley says many of the policing problems are tied to funding cuts in other areas. “Over the past four decades we’ve cut all of the other services. So there isn’t as much children services, there isn’t as much social services, there isn’t as much mental health services. And the only tool that the community has now is the police. That’s the only thing that is funded.”

She’s talked to Governor DeWine about improving access to social services, but adds plenty of money is already available through the human services levy. The city pays into it, but the county controls how that money is used. Mayor Whaley says, “We don’t control it as a city, the county does, but that doesn’t mean our citizens don’t demand services they need. So that alignment has to happen, it has to be better, and it’s not. It’s not great as we can see right now.”

Mayor Whaley says a strong community presence in the working groups will create more effective outcomes, but she cautions change will take time. “There are no silver bullets on these issues. If there were, they would be done a long time ago.”