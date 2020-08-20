Lead consultant for office of law enforcement recruitment discusses strategies for increasing diversity

Governor Mike DeWine named a former Miami Valley police chief and current director at Cedarville University as the head of Ohio’s new Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment on Wednesday.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Could changing how a police force looks change the outcomes of policing in a community? Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is putting guidelines in place to find out. In June, DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost announced they were appointing Dr. Patrick Oliver to be the lead consultant for the Ohio Department of Law Enforcement and Recruitment.

Dr. Oliver has nearly 27 years of service and experience with law enforcement. He says the office is working now on solidifying mission statements and implementing their strategy for change.

“You want to hire great people to get great results,” said Dr. Oliver.

Dr. Oliver says the office is making recommendations and providing information on hiring strategies to police departments statewide, but they will not be enforcing these changes or handing out penalties to departments that don’t adapt the strategies.

Two of the strategies Dr. Oliver mentioned when it comes to recruiting diverse officers are ‘Grow Your Own,’ and ‘Targeted Selection.’ According to Dr. Oliver, the ‘Grow Your Own’ strategy refers to finding people before they are eligible to be hired by a police department then coaching them to develop the skills and strategies that will be needed to hire them in the future.

The ‘Targeted Selection’ strategy refers to targeting a certain knowledge or skill level, then seeking candidates who meet that criteria for hiring.

“Quality hiring should be done regardless of someone’s background or culture. You don’t have to lower standards to hire quality people of diverse cultures. You never lower standards to achieve quality. You basically understand that you need to be more intentional to find a diverse candidate pool and if you’re intentional enough you can achieve that goal,” shared Dr. Oliver.

Increasing diversity hires is a challenge that Dr. Oliver says he’s honored to be accepting. In the Dayton Police Department, there is a clear example of a need for diversity. Statistics provided by DAYTON POLICE DEPARTMENT show out of 108 newly recruited police officers since 2016, nine were black, one was Asian, one was White/Hispanic and 97 were white. In the same group, 91 were males and 17 were females.

“As they change the people they’re hiring they’re going to be changing the outcome to the quality of service that’s received by the members of the community,” said Dr. Oliver. “So when it comes to managing the culture of the agency itself, that’s really up to the management of that law enforcement agency and their community leaders. We’re going to help them do that.”