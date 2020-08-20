DPD chief talks past experience and influence on community policing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, community policing and building a relationship with citizens is part of his mission.

He’s well-versed on ideas of reform and has presented on the topic to the Ohio Crime Prevention Association in recent years.

2 NEWS Reporter Kelley King sat down with the chief to talk about how his past experience is leading to a conversation for change.

With nearly four decades of work in law enforcement under his belt, Chief Biehl has been leading the Dayton Police Department since 2008. Hailing from Cincinnati, he was on the front lines when tensions escalated to riots in 2001 after the killing of Timothy Thomas.

“That was a shocking thing to see quite honestly–buildings burning,” admits Biehl. “It was extremely difficult. It just was.”

The chief says state troopers and deputies were mobilized to aid in the response.

“No days off–12 hour days. Those were grueling, grueling days,” describes Biehl.

He says following those tensions and escalations, the hard work of restoring trust and peace began. The Community Police Partnering Center was formed. The bridge organization was designed to engage Cincinnati residents and work with police to create safer neighborhoods. Roughly 3,500 community members made up of eight different stakeholder groups came together to talk change. Xavier University served as a neutral ground and place to convene.

“There were things that government needed to do generally, that police needed to do specifically, and there were responsibilities also for community residents,” stated Biehl.

The group found common ground and aligned interests, and the outcome was the Collaborative Agreement.

“From my experience, I can tell you it was the most hopeful and uplifting and optimistic document I ever saw some out of litigation. Tremendous possibilities if everyone did their part, and that really is the message. There’s a role for everyone in creating a reform and the environment–the kind of environment where everyone wants to live,” states Biehl.

The dialogue and collaboration became a model of reform, which Chief Biehl brought with him to Dayton. His work included stressing partnerships, with the community serving in a principal role. Under his leadership, a number of partnerships have been formed in Dayton to help improve relations and reform police work. Partnerships included the Community Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence, the Downtown Engagement Project, and the Belmont High School Violence Reduction Program to name a few.

“No one of those partners was going to solve that problem to their sole efforts. It took the collective efforts of everyone coming to the table and working together to help solve them,” states Biehl.

The chief says policing is relational and community members need to be co-producers of public safety as part of their civic duties.

“Every interaction either builds relationships or erodes it. Every single one,” stresses Biehl.

Recognizing the importance of relationships, Chief Biehl says events nationwide in recent years echo the civil unrest he saw in Cincinnati. Not wanting to repeat that cycle of pain, he’s been on the forefront of community policing, taking a hard look at what matters most.

“A lot of it has to do with tactics that are employed either wisely or not,” says Biehl.

The chief says it’s not just what police do, but how they do it and how they’re perceived.

“We know that people obey the law when they believe police officers are acting legitimately,” says Biehl.

He says in order to get to that point, citizens also have to have an opportunity to offer their voices.

Chief Biehl recalls the Dayton Police Department showing their commitment to the community during their response to the Oregon District mass shooting, as well as the community’s outpouring of support for officers immediately after.

“August 4th and the response of Dayton police officers was so extraordinary, so incredibly selfless and saved so many lives– it was a very strong example of the commitment and professionalism and the courage of the men and women that serve the police department,” says Biehl.”I hope that has not been lost on our community and I hope that memory gives us strength in a time of difficulty when we find ourselves in conflict.”

Policies and use of force are under the microscope and at the epicenter of recent conflict nationwide causing tensions to rise.

“Where there is a loss of life which is absolutely without any justification whatsoever, there needs to be an accountability,” says Biehl. “If police officers act beyond the law, they need to be held accountable.”

Following the death of George Floyd, a number of protests were held in the Dayton region, which Chief Biehl says largely remained peaceful. He attributes that to the community. Working to continually improve relations, the chief stresses the importance of leadership and mutual accountability.

“Any time we engage in activity that demeans one another it really erodes the possibility of creating the kind of future everybody wants. We need not to lose sight that we are inextricably linked in heart and in fate,” says Biehl.

Even with a progressive approach, the chief knows the Dayton community isn’t perfect and isn’t immune. He says as with everything there is always room to learn and do better.

“It is through collective engagement, hard work, that we create that future that we all want. Nothing else is going to do it for us,” says Chief Biehl.