Dayton unit NAACP, partner organizations work to combat racial injustice

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Over the last few months, there has been a growing focus on disparities in education, healthcare, and the criminal justice system that impact minorities.

The Dayton Unit of the NAACP and its partner organizations are working to bridge those gaps. “The first step is to make sure that every single person who is eligible to vote on November 3rd,” said Dr. Derrick L. Foward, president of the Dayton Unit NAACP.

The organization has had many conversations for change with local mayors, city managers, and police chiefs. They’ve also partnered with 21 organizations to tackle other racial disparities.

“Whether it’s tearing down a hospital inside of our community or whether or not so that leaves a lot of people who need access to healthcare without a place to go,” Foward said.

“My members are hurting as we struggle to get them to healthcare facilities across town because we are absent of one in our own community,” said Rev. Rockney Carter, pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Dayton.

Carter has vowed to do more than just have the conversation. “We can’t continue to talk and take 6-9 months to talk talk talk because it will dissipate the urgency,” he said.