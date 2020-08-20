Citywide inclusivity main focus of Huber Heights Culture and Diversity Citizen Action Commission

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – There is work going on in Huber Heights to improve relations between police and the community, while also bringing their diverse community together.

The Huber Heights City Council recently voted to buy body cameras for every police officer and are in the process of installing them now. They’ve also created the Culture and Diversity Citizen Action Commission that’s getting ready to really kick off.

After George Floyd’s death, Yolanda Stephens and her husband reached out to Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore about police standards in their city. “My husband and I started to look at this is something that could happen in our community,” said Stephens.

From that meeting, they formed the Culture and Diversity Citizen Action Commission. But police reform is just one of the issues they’re looking to tackle. She said they hope to serve as a liaison between the community and city leaders, and look into diverse hiring practices at the city management level.

“We also want to look at economic development and is Huber Heights an environment where we’re welcoming to minority businesses?,” said Stephens.

Mayor Gore said he wants residents to know that there is a discussion happening and that the diversity in the community matters. He said his goal for the commission is to make life in Huber Heights better for every resident.

“Trying to break down those barriers where we’re all communicating,” said Gore. “We know we’re diverse, but what are we doing for everyone to interact with one another and really be understanding and empathetic and sympathetic to what all different ethnic groups go through?”

The city council appointed four members of the community to the council. Stephens serves as the chairperson, her husband Eric Stephens is one of the other members along with Mia Honaker and Rhonda Sumlin.

Gore said they received about 30 applications for the remaining five seats. Those applicants were interviewed by the four initial members and Stephens said they have selected five people who whill now be voted on by the city council.

Stephens said they’ve picked a diverse group who seem to be in touch with the community. She said their goal is inclusivity and they’re going to be busy.

“We’re looking for people who have the heart to work in the area of social justice and have the heart and the drive to make a difference,” said Stephens.

The five new members will be voted on at next week’s city council meeting.