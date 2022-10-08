After some morning frost, we are expecting a cool but beautiful day throughout the Miami Valley. A great afternoon for checking out the fall colors or heading out to one of many festivals going on this weekend including the Waynesville Sauerkraut Festival and the Yellow Springs Street Fair. Temperatures will be well below average. Normal high is 70 for this time of the year.

TODAY: Sunny & cool. High 58

TONIGHT: Areas of frost under clear skies. Low 36

SUNDAY: AM frost, sunny, breezy & milder. High 65

We are looking at another warming trend this week as temperatures rise into the upper 70s by mid wee before cooling back down into the 60s by Friday. We have a decent chance of rain on Thursday as well with another strong cold front.