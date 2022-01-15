A chilly day with temperatures only climbing to around 30 this afternoon, colder to the north with highs in the mid 20s. Skies are cloudy this morning and there may be a few stray flurries but we should see some breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon with some sunshine.

TODAY: Morning clouds give way to some sunshine this afternoon. High 30

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Low 17

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. PM rain/snow showers. Less than an inch of accumulation. High 35

For the holiday on Monday there is a chance of snow showers. Overall a chilly week with highs mainly in the 20s and 30s.