DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have plans to pick out that perfect Christmas tree this weekend or perhaps head to the Bengals game on Sunday, you’ll definitely need a nice, warm coat as it will be chilly.

You’ll even need an umbrella, too, on Sunday as rain is likely. It’s possible we could even see a rain/snow mix, especially north and northwest of Dayton as the precipitation starts before changing to all rain.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 24

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 43

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and not quite so cold. Low 29

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light rain likely, possibly starting as a rain/snow mix before changing over to all rain during afternoon. Continued chilly. High 45

The Sunday system will usher in the coldest air of the season with highs in only the mid 30s Monday and Tuesday and overnight lows dropping into the upper teens by Tuesday morning. Outside of a possible stray Monday morning flurry, it’ll be dry through Thursday before another chance of rain arrives by Friday.