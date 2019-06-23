911 caller says aunt’s ex-boyfriend stabbed brother in Dayton

News
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officers call for help while investigating a stabbing in Dayton.

The incident happened in the 3900 block of West Cornell Woods Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

A woman called 911 saying her brother had been stabbed in the stomach by their aunt’s ex-boyfriend.

A ‘Signal 99’ was issued after a large crowd had gathered however, the call was canceled shortly after.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Regional Dispatch could not confirm if any arrests were made.

Photo: Kris Sproles

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS