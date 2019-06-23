911 caller says aunt’s ex-boyfriend stabbed brother in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officers call for help while investigating a stabbing in Dayton.

The incident happened in the 3900 block of West Cornell Woods Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

A woman called 911 saying her brother had been stabbed in the stomach by their aunt’s ex-boyfriend.

A ‘Signal 99’ was issued after a large crowd had gathered however, the call was canceled shortly after.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Regional Dispatch could not confirm if any arrests were made.