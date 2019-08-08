911 caller: 2 people shot outside Dayton library

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a shooting outside a library in Dayton.

Someone called 911 just before 9 p.m. Wednesday reporting two people had been shot outside the Dayton Metro Library Northwest Branch, near the intersection of W. Hillcrest Avenue and Philadelphia Drive.

The caller said both shooting victims were taken away by a private vehicle.

Police and medics responded to the scene.

Authorities have not released conditions of the victims.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Dayton Police or Crimstoppers at 222-STOP.

