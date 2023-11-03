DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators in the Sidney Shelby Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant that led to the arrest of nine people.

According to our partners at the Sidney Daily News, at around 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team entered an apartment in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue in Sidney.

Eleven people were reportedly found inside the residence. Nine were arrested and taken to the Shelby County Jail on various drug related charges and active warrants.

Recovered during were suspected fentanyl, meth, drug paraphernalia and two handguns, according to reports.

The nine people are collectively facing over 40 charges and range in ages from 21 to 44.