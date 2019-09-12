9/11 memorial ceremony held at The Greene recognizes first responders, veterans

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Hospice moved its September 11 ceremony to The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. Staff say this was in an effort to reach the most amount of veterans and first responders as possible.

The publics was invited to help recognize the sacrifices of first responders and veterans alike. There was also a tribute to the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

“For those of us who remember vividly what happened 18 years ago a day like today brings a lot of emotion,” said Catherine Abner, the director of the Kettering Civic Band.

“Where words fail music speaks and I think that is definitely part of why we’re here tonight,” said Abner.

Volunteer Veterans distributed certificates and a memorial token to their fellow veterans and local first responders as a thank you gift.

Beavercreek High School JROTC was also a part of the ceremony, presenting the color guard. The Dayton Philharmonic Vocal Ensemble performed alongside the Kettering Civic Band. The keynote speech was delivered by Chris Bussler, Veteran US Marine Corps reserves.

“To have a heart like the first responders. [and] like our military to step forward and so selflessly say ‘I am willing to make this sacrifice for you,’ is something that is just overwhelmingly wonderful, beautiful and poignant,” said Abner.