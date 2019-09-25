9/11 firefighter travels hundreds of miles to spread acts of kindness in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tommy Maher drove nine hours from his home in New York to Dayton. On Wednesday morning he’ll start a 23-hour drive to El Paso. He says it’s all worth it to shine a little light in the darkness.

Tommy Maher founded The Honor Network. He says, “My main focus is just about the people that were lost, and the message of being kinder and nicer.” His random acts of kindness started in 2017 when Maher was drawn to Las Vegas after the mass shooting that killed 58 people. There he connected with others trying to help in the wake of the grief. Some are from California, others from Alabama, some lost a husband, others escaped with their life. Each of them has a story.

Maher says, “There are times when it back to September 11th and all those emotions you feel.” He first experienced the power of support in the days after the 9/11 attacks, working at ground zero with his brothers and sisters in uniform.

Now The Honor Network team heads to wherever they’re needed, spreading acts of kindness in communities touched by trauma. They volunteer their time or donating gift cards. “I left a $300 gift card at the register. So, when people walk up to pay, they would be handed the card saying ‘it’s in honor of…’ and they receive a card.”

On Sunday night they quietly paid for a family’s dinner in the Oregon District after overhearing it was the father’s birthday. “We left one of the cards with Logan’s name. It says on there ‘please accept this random act of kindness in honor of Logan.’”

It made a profound impact: “Yesterday we got sent a post from him. Prior to us buying him dinner he had spoken at some sort of event. He spoke about Logan and his dad. And then we ended up buying him dinner and he gets Logan’s card. We had nine names to pick, we picked Logan and gave him his.”

The travel isn’t easy, and the support they offer comes at a cost. Tommy says he’s “racked up a good amount of debt from it, but without the blessing of my wife and her believing in it… We look at it as an investment in humanity.”

But for now, he’s ready to help. “It’s unfortunate that when tragedy does strike, people really start paying attention to people. We should all try to not wait for that tragedy to make us realize that.”

Tommy doesn’t ask for donations, but he be grudgingly accepts them. You can learn more about The Honor Network by clicking here.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.